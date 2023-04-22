Fargo stomps Stampede out of playoff contention

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club’s hopes of clinching a Clark Cup Playoff berth were halted after a 7-1 loss to the Fargo Force Friday night. The Herd’s loss, combined with a Des Moines Buccaneers win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, keeps the Buccaneers in the sixth spot in the Western Conference and prevents the Stampede from continuing into the post-season.

The Force was able to net all seven of its goals before the Stampede found just one. With three Force goals in the first, one in the second, and three in the final frame, the Stampede were unable to do much more to help themselves earn a playoff spot. The Herd’s solo goal came from Tyler Borgula, who just arrived back to the Stampede’s bench earlier this week after bouncing back and forth between the Stampede and the Springfield Jr. Blues of the NAHL. Borgula was able to help redirect the puck to the net with a quick stick on a shot from Evan Murr to stop the Force from earning a shutout.

The Herd will close out the season against the Force on Saturday evening at the Premier Center. Saturday’s game has a full lineup of attractions for fans, outside of the action on the ice. Staples like Mr. Twister, Kid’s Zone, and Chuck-A-Puck will be ready, as well as a jersey raffle for Take My Jersey Night, Kid’s Night, the final trading card giveaway, free team posters, and human sling shot!

The Take My Jersey Night jersey raffle will take place in the main concourse on Saturday night and will be raffling off the Stampede’s cream-colored, alternate jerseys. Sales will begin at 5 p.m. with doors open and conclude at the start of the second intermission. During the first intermission, the first half of jerseys will be raffled off with fans selecting the jerseys they would like in the order their raffle tickets were drawn. If a fan’s number is drawn, they will get to choose which Stampede player’s jersey they would like. The second half of drawings will take place during the second intermission. Following the game, those that won jerseys will have the opportunity to go onto the ice and take a photo with their selected player(s) and get their jerseys autographed. Prices for the raffle tickets are one for $10, three for $20 and 25 for $100. The proceeds from this raffle will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.