Junkin’ Market Days kicking off at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is hosting the Junkin’ Market Days this weekend.

The event is a two-day indoor market filled with unique products from vendors in a six-state area. The event features small business owners selling boutique items.

“The goal of this event is really to connect small business owners and the public,” said Kerry Bamsey, an organizer of the event. “So it’s really easy for us to shop big stores and shop online. But this is your opportunity to come and meet the maker, talk with them, touch and feel the product and kind of hear the story why they started their business and help support them.”

Admission is $5 and market will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will return to Sioux Falls in September and December.

