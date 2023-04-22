Mayor’s fitness challenge encouraging Sioux Falls residents to be active

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday kicked off the “100 Miles, 100 Days” Mayor’s fitness challenge and Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Baylee to discuss how you can get involved.

Participants can win prizes for completing the challenge and posting photos on social media with the hashtag #100Miles100DaysSF and are encouraged to keep track of their progress with a downloadable PDF tracker.

More information on the challenge can be found on the City of Sioux Falls website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.