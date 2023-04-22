Avera Medical Minute
New York woman sentenced for trying to murder friend with drug-laced cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.(QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - A New York woman was sentenced for attempting to murder and steal the identity of a friend who resembles her.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.

Phenazepam is currently sold as a prescription drug in Russia but does not have an accepted medical use in the United States.

Tsvyk was found unconscious the next day in bed surrounded by pills containing the same sedative.

Police said the scene was staged to serve as a cover-up.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Tsvyk found that her passport, work authorization card and other valuables worth more than $3,000 were missing from her home.

Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday and will likely be deported to Russia after her release, according to her lawyer.

Nasyrova’s attorney said he has filed for a notice of appeal to challenge his client’s conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

