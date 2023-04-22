Avera Medical Minute
SoDak 350 protests altered sustainability plan

By Parker Brown
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst Saturday’s Earth Day festivities, a South Dakota group held a rally for more sustainability in the city of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota affiliate of the nonprofit environmental group 350, along with other groups, met at Fawick Park and marched to city hall in protest to changes made to the Sioux Falls sustainability plan.

The plan was brought by a 30-member committee last year and an implementation plan was agreed upon in December. On Feb 23, the Mayor’s office replaced the plan with a draft framework. Frustration led to Saturday’s demonstration as many organizations and community leaders joined SoDak 350 in their march to City Hall to make their voices heard.

“The mayor’s office came back with this new framework and before the committee and presented the new framework and it was kind of like, ‘this is what we’re going with, thanks for your time, but we’re no longer taking into account the sustainability committee,’” said Communications Coordinator for SoDak 350, Kara Hoving. “We’re just really frustrated I think at this point that that consensus-based process that took a lot of work and negotiation and compromise across different groups ended up just getting watered down out of nowhere and replaced with a plan that was almost unrecognizable.”

The Mayor has said that he would be happy to have discussions with SoDak 350, but has not had any requests to meet with him.

