St. Cloud stuns Wings in playoff opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Wings went from on the outside of the Central Division playoff picture to the #2 seed by winning four straight games against the St. Cloud Norseman to end the season, including 9-1 and 7-3 victories last weekend at the Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen.

In the first game of their Central Division Semifinal series the Norsemen showed the Wings that the playoffs might be a bit different.

St. Cloud scored twice in the first 6:20 and held off the Wings the rest of the way to take the first game of their best-of-five series 2-1 on Friday night at the Odde Ice Center.

Tyler Dysart started the scoring for St. Cloud 1:26 off of assists from Andrew Clarke and Jack Wandmacher. Aberdeen looked to tie the game a few minutes later when they went on a power play yet were victimized by a bizarre play. The Wings turned the puck over leading to a breakaway for Hunter Hanson. His shot went off Wings’ goalie Cole Moore and popped straight up into the air where it was batted in while coming down by Kade Peterson to make it 2-0.

That goal would end up being the game winner. Jordan Ronn finally got Aberdeen on the board 5:46 into the third period but they were otherwise unable to solve Norse goalie Ethan Dahlmeir who would stop 23 shots.

Moore stopped 20 for the Wings.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night at the Odde at 7:15 PM.

