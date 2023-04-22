Volunteers gather for Big Sioux River cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The eighth annual Big Sioux River Cleanup was held on Saturday.

Volunteers gathered at seven different locations to pick up garbage and debris along the riverbank and recreation trail.

Over the years, thousands of pounds of garbage have been removed from the area and despite the chilly weather, many decided to brave the elements and help out.

“I did it the last couple years, I didn’t like the weather this morning. I was not going to and then decided I should and I came. I like to keep everything clean,” said volunteer Donna Boyda.

Coordinators were at each location with bags, maps and gloves directing volunteers.

