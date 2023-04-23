Air quality expert: Sioux Falls worse short term; some positives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Wednesday, the American Lung Association released their 2023 “State of the Air” report. In it, Sioux Falls had a worse air quality than years prior.

The report covered data from 2019 through 2021 and found that more than one in three people in the US live in a county with ozone or particle pollution levels that are deemed unhealthy.

The report was not all bad, though. There are some categories that show Sioux Falls trending in the right direction. Sioux Falls had fewer unhealthy days of high ozone compared to the last report. The main reason Sioux Falls received a worse overall grade was because of particle pollution.

”The grade slipped a little bit this year. It’s not a doomsday scenario or anything like that at this point, but it’s a good indication that we can’t take it for granted right now and we should be sort of constantly thinking about what kind of opportunities we have for reducing emissions before it becomes a problem and how we can get out in front and make sure it’s always safe to breathe the air,” said Jon Hunter, Senior Director of Clean Air for the American Lung Association.

The particle pollution can largely be attributed to smoke from wildfires blowing in, especially in 2021.

