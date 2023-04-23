Arc of Dreams to be lit purple for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday marks the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a national observance week that aims to amplify the voices of survivors.

Starting Monday evening through the end of the week, the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will be lit purple in recognition of the week from dusk until dawn.

Marsy’s Law for South Dakota in coordination with local partners helped organize the lighting.

