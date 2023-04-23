Avera Medical Minute
Augustana overwhelms Sioux Falls to return to NSIC Tennis Tournament Championship

Vikings win 4-0 and will face MSU-Mankato for title tomorrow
Augie defeats USF 4-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s tennis team defeated the Cougars of USF, 4-0, in the semifinals of the NSIC tournament Saturday. The Vikings advance to the title match that begins tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. inside Huether Family Match Pointe. Augustana advances to a 19-3 overall record while the Cougars move to a 13-6 overall record.

Inside the Matchup     

Final:

Augustana 4, Sioux Falls 0

Records:

Augustana (19-3), Sioux Falls (13-6)

Summary

Singles

  • Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) defeats Talia Janos, 7-5. 6-1
  • Senem Ocal (AU) defeats Daniell Thofinnson, 6-0, 6-0
  • Aleksandra Kistanova (UF) against Sydney Osburn, 5-3, 0-UF
  • Laura Arce Vieyra (UF) against Ella Hancock, UF
  • Margarita Chouliara (AU) defeats Emily Thinnsen, 6-0, 6-0
  • Gabriela Jancikova (UF) against Katelyn Nesheim, UF

Doubles

  • Florentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandra Kistanova (AU) defeats Talia Janos/Daniell Thofinnson, 6-0
  • Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (UF) against Sydney Osborn/Ella Hancock, 6-5, UF
  • Senem Ocal/Emily Granson (AU) defeats Katelyn Nesheim/Emma Rangel, 7-0

Up Next

The Vikings await their opponent and will return to action inside Huether Family Match Pointe tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. for the NSIC Tournament Championship. Augustana will face MSU-Mankato.

