Augustana overwhelms Sioux Falls to return to NSIC Tennis Tournament Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s tennis team defeated the Cougars of USF, 4-0, in the semifinals of the NSIC tournament Saturday. The Vikings advance to the title match that begins tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. inside Huether Family Match Pointe. Augustana advances to a 19-3 overall record while the Cougars move to a 13-6 overall record.

Inside the Matchup

Final:

Augustana 4, Sioux Falls 0

Records:

Augustana (19-3), Sioux Falls (13-6)

Summary

Singles

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) defeats Talia Janos, 7-5. 6-1



Senem Ocal (AU) defeats Daniell Thofinnson, 6-0, 6-0



Aleksandra Kistanova (UF) against Sydney Osburn, 5-3, 0-UF



Laura Arce Vieyra (UF) against Ella Hancock, UF



Margarita Chouliara (AU) defeats Emily Thinnsen, 6-0, 6-0



Gabriela Jancikova (UF) against Katelyn Nesheim, UF



Doubles

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandra Kistanova (AU) defeats Talia Janos/Daniell Thofinnson, 6-0



Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (UF) against Sydney Osborn/Ella Hancock, 6-5, UF



Senem Ocal/Emily Granson (AU) defeats Katelyn Nesheim/Emma Rangel, 7-0



Up Next

The Vikings await their opponent and will return to action inside Huether Family Match Pointe tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. for the NSIC Tournament Championship. Augustana will face MSU-Mankato.

