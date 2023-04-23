Avera Medical Minute
Fears mounting over potential cut of gymnastics in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Monday’s school board meeting, gymnastics is not officially on the agenda, but there is a growing concern that next year’s budget may not include it after Rapid City voted to do the same last month.

The gymnastics community is expected to come in droves to speak about why the sport should be saved.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Sam Tastad caught up with some that hope gymnastics is here to stay.

