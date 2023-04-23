Avera Medical Minute
Gourmet Guys fundraiser and brew tasting happening Sunday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 20th annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser, benefitting the Center for Active Generations, is taking place on Sunday. Wendy McDonnel from Active Generations joined Baylee in the studio to discuss why this event has been important to Active Generations.

The fundraiser takes place from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Center for Active Generations, and tickets are still available at the door.

Tickets can also be found on the Active Generations website.

