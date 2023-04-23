Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
American Fuel and Petrochemical manufacturers, or AFPM, is raising concerns about the effects...
AFPM warns states against opt out of federal waiver
Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes
There are currently about 86,000 Catholics east of the Missouri River in South Dakota, with...
Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese planning church restructuring

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
About two-thirds of the 1,869 railroad crossings in South Dakota are signaled only with cross...
Fatal S.D. train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing safety
Amidst Saturday’s Earth Day festivities, a South Dakota group held a rally for more...
SoDak 350 protests altered sustainability plan, Mayor’s office responds