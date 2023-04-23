Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the line of duty.

According to Lake County Emergency Management Kody Keefer, it happened on Saturday morning when the firefighter suffered a medical emergency while on the scene of a hog containment structure fire. CPR was started at the scene, and an on-site ambulance transported the firefighter to the Madison Hospital, where they passed away.

Details are limited at this time, and further information will be provided pending family notification.

