Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the line of duty.

According to Lake County Emergency Management Kody Keefer, it happened on Saturday morning when the firefighter suffered a medical emergency while on the scene of a hog containment structure fire. CPR was started at the scene, and an on-site ambulance transported the firefighter to the Madison Hospital, where they passed away.

Details are limited at this time, and further information will be provided pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

