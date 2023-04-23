Avera Medical Minute
Let’s Skate carving out community with new skatepark

After years of fundraising and preparation, the time has come to start building the park. Recently, blueprints were shared on Facebook and the skatepark should be mostly finished with construction by the end of the year.
By Donovan Minor
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For almost seven years, there has been an effort to build a new skatepark in Sioux Falls by an organization known as Let’s Skate, formerly known as the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, and construction on the new park will be starting as soon as July.

In a web-exclusive interview, Executive Director of Let’s Skate, Walter Portz discussed how the fundraising effort for the new park surpassed all expectations and how the organization is taking what they’ve learned from the experience to help other communities build skateparks of their own.

After years of fundraising and preparation, the time has come to start building the park. Recently, blueprints were shared on Facebook and the skatepark should be mostly finished with construction by the end of the year.

“We will start construction July first, that’s our goal,” said Portz. “It’s going out to bid in a couple of weeks. Once that all comes back and is settled in, we should be getting going pretty quick. I guess on the contract it will say substantially complete November first. When it’s rideable after that is still a little bit up in the air, just depends on how things go.”

For more information on Let’s Skate and how to get involved you can go to lets-skate.com and follow them on social media.

