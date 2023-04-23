Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward

Bill Alderson believes as Lindell fights the $5M arbitration ruling in court, new details will point to him as rightful recipient
By Beth Warden
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bill Alderson not only attended Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium, but he also sat next to Robert Robert Zeidman.

Although Zeidman was awarded the $5 million claim for debunking Lindell’s claim in arbitration, Alderson believes he will be shown as the only legitimate recipient as more details emerge.

Alderson also has harsh words for Lindell’s activities while professing to be a Christian.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown
There are currently about 86,000 Catholics east of the Missouri River in South Dakota, with...
Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese planning church restructuring
Utah-based company buys Kum & Go
Roosevelt High School threat deemed a hoax, parents concerned about notification

Latest News

Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Mike Lindell's $5M offer: Texas man claims court will reveal he is only legitimate recipient
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
SDSU's Chase Mason drops back to pass during 2023 spring football game
2023 SDSU Spring Football Game
USD's JJ Galbreath hauls in a touchdown during the 2023 spring game
2023 USD Spring Football Game