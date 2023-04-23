Stampede’s third straight losing season ends with loss to Fargo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club fell to the Fargo Force, 4-0, during the Herd’s final game of the 2022-23 season. The Stampede end the season with a record of 23-31-8 and 21-29-8 in the Western Conference.

The Force held the first period to their side of the scoreboard, tabbing two goals and 12 shots on Xavier Medina’s net. The Stampede were able to get five shots onto the Force’s net but were unable to slide the puck past Anton Castro.

The Herd was able to keep the Force to just one goal during the second period, a goal from Girts Silkalns 8:51 into the period. A pair of penalties on both teams kept the penalty box warm during the second frame. Ryan Gordon and Clint Levens each earned penalties for the Herd while Tommy Holtby and Owen Thomas found their own for the Force.

With most of the third period having little action, the Force were able to tally an empty-net goal when Xavier Medina was pulled with just over 6:30 to play. Tanner Bruender stopped the shutout by netting his second goal of the season with just 59 seconds left.

Xavier Medina finished his season with a total record of 14-18-3 while between the pipes for the Stampede. Medina stopped 982 pucks for the Herd while tallying a .901 save percentage.

This matchup marks the end of the Stampede’s 2022-2023 campaign, but the Herd is already working on preparations for the 2023-24 25th Anniversary Season. Season tickets, both renewals and new purchases, are available through the Stampede office and are the best way to guarantee the best seats at the best prices for this historic season. Contact one of the Herd’s sales representatives soon to set up your tickets! Also, make sure to stay up to date with the Herd by signing up for alerts via our website and following our social media pages. That’s where you’ll find the most up-to-date info on new additions to the team, our schedule release, and much more.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.