Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stampede’s third straight losing season ends with loss to Fargo

Sioux Falls drops finale 4-1 and finishes 23-31-8
Fall at home to Fargo 4-1
By Zach Borg and Kristin Farris
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club fell to the Fargo Force, 4-0, during the Herd’s final game of the 2022-23 season. The Stampede end the season with a record of 23-31-8 and 21-29-8 in the Western Conference.

The Force held the first period to their side of the scoreboard, tabbing two goals and 12 shots on Xavier Medina’s net. The Stampede were able to get five shots onto the Force’s net but were unable to slide the puck past Anton Castro.

The Herd was able to keep the Force to just one goal during the second period, a goal from Girts Silkalns 8:51 into the period. A pair of penalties on both teams kept the penalty box warm during the second frame. Ryan Gordon and Clint Levens each earned penalties for the Herd while Tommy Holtby and Owen Thomas found their own for the Force.

With most of the third period having little action, the Force were able to tally an empty-net goal when Xavier Medina was pulled with just over 6:30 to play. Tanner Bruender stopped the shutout by netting his second goal of the season with just 59 seconds left.

Xavier Medina finished his season with a total record of 14-18-3 while between the pipes for the Stampede. Medina stopped 982 pucks for the Herd while tallying a .901 save percentage.

This matchup marks the end of the Stampede’s 2022-2023 campaign, but the Herd is already working on preparations for the 2023-24 25th Anniversary Season. Season tickets, both renewals and new purchases, are available through the Stampede office and are the best way to guarantee the best seats at the best prices for this historic season. Contact one of the Herd’s sales representatives soon to set up your tickets! Also, make sure to stay up to date with the Herd by signing up for alerts via our website and following our social media pages. That’s where you’ll find the most up-to-date info on new additions to the team, our schedule release, and much more.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown
There are currently about 86,000 Catholics east of the Missouri River in South Dakota, with...
Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese planning church restructuring
Utah-based company buys Kum & Go
Roosevelt High School threat deemed a hoax, parents concerned about notification

Latest News

Augie womens tennis reacts to their NSIC Semifinal win against Sioux Falls
Augustana overwhelms Sioux Falls to return to NSIC Tennis Tournament Championship
SDSU's Chase Mason drops back to pass during 2023 spring football game
Viborg-Hurley alums star in SDSU spring game
USD's JJ Galbreath hauls in a touchdown during the 2023 spring game
Bouman and Coyote new offense sharp in spring finale
SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski during spring practice
Consistency the spring aim for defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits