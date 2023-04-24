Coo drop a pair of close games to Mavericks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls baseball team dropped 2 games with Minnesota State Mankato today. Game 1, Mankato won 4-3 on a game ending double play. MSU also took game 2, 13-11.

GAME ONE – L, 4-3

USF took an early lead by scoring 1 run in both the 1st and 2nd innings. Mankato came back with 1 run in the 3rd and 3 runs in the 4th to take the lead.

The Cougars outhit the Mavericks 8-6. Tyler Cate led the Coo with 2 hits.

Grayson Skinner started for USF and threw 6 innings. He only gave up 3 earned runs and recorded 2 strikeouts.

GAME TWO – L, 13-11

Mankato took game 2 using a 4-run 3rd inning and a 7-run 4th to break the game open. USF then used a 9-run 6th inning to get back into the game.

Mankato outhit USF 15-14. The Coo was led in hitting by Dane Small, Brady Klehr, and David Swanson who all recorded 3 hits. Zach Andreason came up with a clutch pinch hit during the Cougars 9-run inning.

Noah Christenson, Ben Serie, and Isaac Bonner each had 2 RBI to lead the Coo.

Logan Parker-Sjoberg and Logan Anderson combined to throw 3 shutout innings out of the Cougar bullpen.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow Monday April 24. This single game against MSU Mankato will start at 11:00AM at Sioux Falls Stadium.

