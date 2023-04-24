Country star Chris Lane coming to Arnolds Park with special guest

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Arnolds Amusement Park is hosting a show for all ages.

This show will be headlined by Chris Lane and special guest Brad Morgan, an Iowa native.

After a series of big releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane is launching the next chapter in his career by introducing “a decidedly more country sound.” Lane has already earned several platinum hits such as “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You” and “Fix.” The Kernersville, North Carolina man is headlining his “Fill Them Boots” tour nationwide now after sharing the bill with the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Dan + Shay.

Brad Morgan is a country music artist and songwriter who was born and raised on a farm near Manning, Iowa. He currently resides in Nashville and has made a name for himself with an easygoing sound while presenting a fun and energetic performance. His Midwest Country roots are heard in his songs like“Unlocked,” “Catchin’ Nothin’ But a Buzz,” “Plan B is for Beer,” “Perfect for Me” and “Grain of Salt.” His Influences include Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Johnny Cash.

Brad was named the KBOE 104.9 FM “2018 Iowa Country Artist of the Year,” and was nominated for Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2019 “Male Vocalist of the Year,” 2019 “Song of the Year” and 2021 “Entertainer of the Year.” Brad is working on new music to release in 2022 along with many concert dates.

The show will be taking place on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Preservation Plaza.

For more information, click here.

