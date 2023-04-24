Avera Medical Minute
Developing: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls

Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home on E. Harmony Street.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived on scene.

Dakota News Now crew at at the scene report the garage was destroyed, and at least one car was damaged.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

