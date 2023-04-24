Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets

Lisa Kavanaugh knew the symptoms because one dog died. Now she has two dogs fighting the fungal infection.
By Holly Brantley, WBAY news staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year and wants to share her story so other dog owners know what signs to look for.

Blastomycosis is an uncommon but potentially serious fungal infection that primarily affects the lungs.

Lisa Kavanaugh said her dogs, Zena and Conan, have both been fighting the infection since December 2021.

She started noticing symptoms in Zena first. She was lethargic, didn’t want to eat and had swollen lymph nodes, as well as other symptoms that resembled pneumonia.

“Symptoms are usually a draining track like a wound that won’t heal. They can present with it in their bone, show signs of limping. Coughing is the most common because they inhale in their nose, so lung symptoms, it would look like pneumonia,” veterinary Dr. Jamie Zarda explained.

It just so happens Kavanaugh lost a dog in the 90s to blastomycosis, so she asked her vet to test Zena. She was positive, and it turned out that Conan had it too.

They are still positive and require constant, expensive tests and treatment. Zarda said knowing what to look for can save your animal’s life.

“Knowledge is your best defense against everything. The sooner you catch it, the sooner you can save them and the less money you have to spend,” Kavanaugh said.

Zarda says they aren’t sure if the dogs keep testing positive because they are picking it up somewhere in the environment over and over or if it is harboring somewhere in their body. Both are possible.

It’s important to note blastomycosis is not passed between animals and people. Wisconsin is one of the most common areas for fungus that causes it due to the moist soil.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
About two-thirds of the 1,869 railroad crossings in South Dakota are signaled only with cross...
Fatal S.D. train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing safety
SDSU's Chase Mason drops back to pass during 2023 spring football game
Viborg-Hurley alums star in SDSU spring game

Latest News

The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network