Jake Owen concert added to Sanford International events

Jake Owen is a singer and songwriter with eight No. 1 hits.
Jake Owen is a singer and songwriter with eight No. 1 hits.(Sanford Health Media Relations)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jake Owen will be performing at the Sanford Pentagon on September 15, and tickets go on sale Friday.

The country singer was added to the schedule of events for the Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event taking place September 11-17 in Sioux Falls.

“Jake Owen is the perfect performer for this year’s Sanford International Live! Not only is he an incredible artist, but he is also an accomplished golfer who loves the game,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “Going to the Sanford Pentagon to see Jake put on a high-energy show with his countless number of hits is the ideal way to put a bow on the opening round of the tournament, and it’s going to be a special night for everyone.”

John Daly and Jocko Deal will be the opening entertainment. Daly, in addition to performing, will be competing on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. on April 28 and can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com.

General admission concert tickets, which include grounds access to the opening round of the Sanford International are $65. Grounds access tickets, without concert access, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Sanford International are $20 each day. VIP ticket packages and private suites are available while supplies last.

The Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 11-17, featuring a $2 million purse. In its sixth year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls.

The tournament office can be reached at 605-271-7825 for more information.

