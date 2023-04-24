More Sun, Warmer Temps

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a pretty nice day on tap for our Monday! We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions around the region, and it will be a little warmer today! Highs will range from the low 50s in the north to the upper 50s and low 60s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.

Slightly warmer temperatures will settle into the region over the next couple of days. We’ll stay in the upper 50s tomorrow with low 60s by Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday will be our next chance for some rain. We’ll see another chance for some showers coming up on Friday and Saturday as well. Highs over the weekend will drop into the 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like our weather will be quiet and calm again. Highs will start off in the upper 50s Monday before we see the low 60s return by Tuesday.

