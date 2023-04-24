Musician of the Month: Tony Depaolo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our April Musician of the Month writes and plays his songs in a way that makes different genres of music more accessible to new audiences.

He develops his own unique blend of folk, punk and metal, just to name a few.

“It’s a feeling like none other. It’s — to me — one of the purest forms of creative expression. Coming up in punk rock, hardcore heavy metal as a teenage guy, it was very easy for me to have that be my outlet,” said DePaolo.

“Before I lived here, I was in Gainesville, Florida, for about 13 years, and so that was where I became a musician. That was where I came up playing in bands and doing stuff down there. I was able to immerse myself in the local music scene pretty quickly. I started going to shows at about 17 years old, and then at about 18, I started my first band. I’m going to be 44 this summer, so I haven’t stopped.”

“My wife was from here. She wanted to be closer to her family, and I was ready to never live in Florida again. So I saw this as a welcome opportunity to come up here with her and kind of start anew. This is home,” said DePaolo.

“Socially, there’s a big divide between country music and folk and Americana and punk rock, right? On the surface, you don’t get a lot of crossover, you know? What I like to do is disguise punk tunes as “folky Americana” kind of songs. So, I’ll take a song from a band like NOFX that plays at warp speed. It’s really fast and really snotty sounding on their record, but when I play it, you’d never know. And a lot of people who would never in a million years even think about listening to a band like NOFX have now heard one of their songs. They just don’t know it. The idea is to bring people together with music. It’s the universal language. It’s the thing that everybody can understand, so why not make it accessible.”

“The record is called ‘Indiana Avenue.’ That’s where I wrote all the songs, so I wanted to kind of pay homage to the block that I spend a lot of time on.”

“When I’m writing it and when I’m singing it, I make no bones about hiding what it is that I’m singing about. It’s right out in the open. Maybe it’s a little too personal, but I don’t care. It’s my songs, and that’s what I’m going to do with it. It’s the thing that I want to do all day, every day. It’s the only thing to me that I never get tired of.”

DePaolo will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza on May 26.

That same night, he will hold a CD release of his new record “Indiana Avenue” at Full Circle Book Co-op.

