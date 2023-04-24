New lane closure begins on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Traffic is now even slower and more congested on 41st Street from Western to Minnesota Avenue, as city street crews have closed the westbound lane for construction that would improve roads and sidewalks for those with disabilities.

“We are working on our ADA project this year on 41st Street. What that includes is sidewalks and driveway approaches that are steep that don’t meet the ADA guidelines,” said Wes Philips, principal engineer for the City of Sioux Falls.

“41st Street is obviously one of the busiest streets in the city, so we want to make it as accessible to everybody as we can, whether they are on foot or bike, or wheelchair or whatever,” said Travis Clark, project engineer with JSA Consulting Engineers/Land Surveyors.

With many businesses on this stretch of construction, the city says it’s important to keep businesses reachable to the public.

“Our drivers can certainly keep coming down to the businesses here. Everything is going to be open down here. We will be reconstructing some of the driveway approaches, but we will be alternating, so if you want to get to a certain business, you will just have to go a little bit further to the next driveway approach,” said Philips.

Poppy’s Popcorn is a local family-owned business on the street where construction is taking place.

Manager of the store, Rachelle Pick, hopes customers will still pop in despite the construction.

“Construction is going to be starting on 41st Street, and that can sometimes deter people from coming in. We have a few streets around us that you can still access us through, and we’re open every day and always popping something or making something up,” said Pick.

Despite the challenges that come with construction, she is looking forward to greater accessibility for customers in the long run.

“Sometimes there will be someone coming down the sidewalk from Costco or something and they stop in the store during summertime and it’s just going to be easier for them to get in and we want as many people to be able to access our store as possible,” said Pick.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

The entire project is anticipated to be completed by August.

