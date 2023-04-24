Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.(NOAA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl and her father died after being swept offshore Sunday evening around 6:45.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Michael Stephens was at Pass-a-Grille beach with his three daughters and his oldest daughter’s boyfriend.

According to detectives, they were in the water when they noticed an outgoing rip current getting stronger.

After helping his girlfriend out of the water, 20-year-old Jesse Johnson returned to help Stephens and his 10-year-old daughter Isabella Stephens, but they were both too far from shore and the current had become too strong.

While Johnson was trying to rescue Stephens and Isabella, his other daughters called 911.

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Stephens and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
About two-thirds of the 1,869 railroad crossings in South Dakota are signaled only with cross...
Fatal S.D. train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing safety
SDSU's Chase Mason drops back to pass during 2023 spring football game
Viborg-Hurley alums star in SDSU spring game

Latest News

teaching kids about money
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
White House salutes nation’s top teachers