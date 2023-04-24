Rep. Johnson speaks at Rotary about nation’s debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson was in Sioux Falls Monday discussing updates from Washington and the impact made locally.

One key issue Rep. Johnson spoke about at Rotary was that in six weeks, the country will default on trillions of dollars in debt. He urges President Biden to come to the table and negotiate.

Johnson says in the last ten years, $3 trillion was spent on interest. In the next 10, that will rise to $10 trillion.

“Before we just blindly increase the limits on those credit cards, we best sit down as a family, as a country, to decide how do we get this unsustainable spending under control,” Johnson said. “It’s much worse now than it has been in the recent past. In fact, we will spend $10 trillion just on interest on the debt in the next 10 years.”

