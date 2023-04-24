Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rep. Johnson speaks at Rotary about nation’s debt

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson was in Sioux Falls Monday discussing updates from Washington and the impact made locally.

One key issue Rep. Johnson spoke about at Rotary was that in six weeks, the country will default on trillions of dollars in debt. He urges President Biden to come to the table and negotiate.

Johnson says in the last ten years, $3 trillion was spent on interest. In the next 10, that will rise to $10 trillion.

“Before we just blindly increase the limits on those credit cards, we best sit down as a family, as a country, to decide how do we get this unsustainable spending under control,” Johnson said. “It’s much worse now than it has been in the recent past. In fact, we will spend $10 trillion just on interest on the debt in the next 10 years.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
About two-thirds of the 1,869 railroad crossings in South Dakota are signaled only with cross...
Fatal S.D. train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing safety
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week

Latest News

Musician of the Month: Tony DePaolo
Musician of the Month: Tony DePaolo
Musician of the Month: Tony Depaolo
Musician of the Month: Tony Depaolo
Traffic is now even slower and more congested on 41st Street from Western to Minnesota Avenue
New lane closure begins on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now at 5:00