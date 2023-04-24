Avera Medical Minute
SFEA backs Dawn Marie Johnson for school board

The Sioux Falls Education Association (SFEA) has endorsed Dawn Marie Johnson as their choice...
The Sioux Falls Education Association (SFEA) has endorsed Dawn Marie Johnson as their choice for the Sioux Falls School Board.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Education Association (SFEA) has endorsed Dawn Marie Johnson as their choice for the Sioux Falls School Board.

“As someone who has been part of the SFEA KEY Network Commitee for many, many years, I am so excited by Dawn Marie’s candidacy,” said Pat McMunigal, SFEA KEY Network Commitee member and retired educator.

McMunigal cited Johnson’s diversity of child- and school-related positions as making her the most qualified candidate for the role.

“Our Sioux Falls School Board members have been great advocates for the students, staff and the community of Sioux Falls in many cases, but none share Dawn Marie’s experiences or perspective. These things will make her a wonderful addition,” McMunigal said.

The Sioux Falls School Board election will be on Tuesday, May 16.

Absentee voting will be held May 1 – 15 at the Instructional Planning Center located at 201 E 38th Street in Sioux Falls.

