Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a companywide bankruptcy filing, the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond will begin sales to wind down inventory on Wednesday.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, the store location at 3800 S. Louise Avenue will liquidate its inventory with sales starting April 26. Once sales begin, coupons and other discounts won’t be accepted.

Gift cards, gift certificates and loyalty certificates can be used through May 8. Items purchased prior to April 23 can be returned until May 24.

The company filed for bankruptcy over the weekend and has announced plans to close all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby sites by June 30.

The company, which was founded in 1971, employed 14,000 workers, according to the bankruptcy filing it placed in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey on Sunday.

