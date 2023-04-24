Sioux Falls victim robbed, beaten with brass knuckles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a robbery happened early Monday morning in eastern Sioux Falls.

The robbery took place around 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of E. 18th St.

The victim had met a couple of people and was riding in a car with them. They were new acquaintances, according to the victim.

The suspects stopped the car, and a couple of them started beating up the victim.

Someone saw the incident and called the police.

The suspects took cash from the victim. One of the suspects had brass knuckles and used them to strike the victim.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old and 33-year-old suspects were arrested for First-Degree Robbery.

The brass knuckles were found by authorities in the vehicle, and it is unknown which of the suspects used them.

There were no indications that the incident was drug related, according to Sioux Falls police.

The victim is 29 years old. All involved are from Sioux Falls.

