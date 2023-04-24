Avera Medical Minute
Study finds Harrisburg can support new hotel

Harrisburg, South Dakota
Harrisburg, South Dakota(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The findings of a hotel feasibility study on behalf of the Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation indicate the community could support adding a hotel.

The hotel market feasibility study was done by the Core Distribution Group, LLC. The study considered aspects including community interviews, lodging demand, and economic impact.

“Engaging in and completing this study was one of our pillar initiatives when we started the Heart of Harrisburg campaign,” said Harrisburg’s Economic Development Director Lisa Zens. “Seeing it come to fruition and spurring some really exciting development conversations has been very rewarding.”

The group’s report offered recommendations for a site location, hotel size, and room volume and configuration.

“This comprehensive and detailed study is another great example of how Harrisburg continues to invest in intentional and strategic growth for the community,” noted SMGA’s President and CEO Jesse Fonkert.

“Harrisburg continues to reach incredible milestones thanks to the help of all our community partners who continue to support and invest in our vision of a thriving and prosperous Harrisburg,” said HEDC Board Chair Adam Walsh.

The Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation shared they will host an annual meeting welcoming investors and community stakeholders at the Meadow Barn in Harrisburg on April 27. Register online at hedcsd.com.

