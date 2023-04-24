Vikings and Peacocks split doubleheader in games decided by one run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana baseball split with the Upper Iowa Peacocks Sunday at Ronken Field in a doubleheader. The Vikings captured the series win in game one of the doubleheader, defeating the Peacocks 5-4. In game two of the doubleheader, Upper Iowa squeaked away with a win in extra innings. Augustana becomes 32-16 overall in 2023 and 21-7 in NSIC action. Upper Iowa moves to 15-23 overall and 11-16 in conference play.

Game One: Augustana 5, Upper Iowa 4

Upper Iowa was the first team on the board in the first game of the day, logging a run in the top of the first inning. Augustana responded with a run in the second with a solo homer off the bat of Drey Dirksen.

In the third inning, Upper Iowa pulled ahead for a 3-1 lead. The Peacocks added another run in the fifth, leading 4-1.

The Vikings opened the gates in the bottom of the sixth frame, scoring four runs and earning the series victory. Dirksen scored on Sam Siegel’s single up the middle to chop at UIU’s lead. Joshua Koskie plated Trey Walker and Tate Meiners to tie the game shortly after.

Koskie scored the game-winning run after Trevor Winterstein reached base on an error by the Upper Iowa first baseman.

Six Vikings recorded hits in the win while Dirksen led with two runs scored.

Ashton Michek started on the mound for Augustana, tossing 4.1 innings and logging two strikeouts. Kai Taylor entered the game and struck out three batters, spending 1.2 innings on the hill. Adam Diedrich took over for Taylor and earned his 10th save of 2023, breaking the Augustana single season record.

Game Two: Upper Iowa 11, Augustana 10

The Peacocks narrowly came out on top in the 15 inning affair to avoid the series sweep. The back-and-forth game began with the Peacocks scoring a single run in the first inning.

A Tate Meiner’s home run brought in Dirksen and Jack Hines, putting the Vikings up 3-1 over UIU.

In the third inning, Upper Iowa tied the game at three apiece, scoring two runs. UIU led by a run after the fourth inning, following a base hit to right center.

Jason Axelberg scored a run for Augustana in the bottom of the fourth frame to tie the game up at 4-4.

With a runner on base, the Peacocks hit a home run to left center that pushed UIU ahead 6-4.

The Vikings cut the lead to one run after Hines scored Marenco on a single through to the left side.

Another two-run homer increased Upper Iowa’s lead to 8-5. The Vikings plated three runs in the sixth to tie the game, starting with a Hines double that scored Marenco and Nick Banowetz. Hines was brought home later in the inning when Meiners hit a double to left field.

In the eighth inning, the Peacocks scored two runs to claim a late 10-8 lead. Marenco blasted the ball to right center, bringing home Banowetz and knotting the game up at 10-10.

A solo home run by Upper Iowa ended the game in the 15th inning.

Hines, Meiners and Winterstein led the charge with three hits each while Meiners totaled four RBI and two doubles.

Ryan Jares got the start on the hill for Augustana and pitched three innings, striking out six batters. Ryan Clementi, Gabe Pilla, Adam Diedrich, Axelberg, Dirksen, Ethan Cole and Tom Sun all spent time on the mound in the matchup.

Up Next

The Vikings hit the road and head to Wayne, Nebraska, for a midweek doubleheader against Wayne State Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.

