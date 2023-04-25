Augustana’s CWS releases new history of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kami Miller from Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies visited Dakota News Now to talk about this week’s launch of a new book.

Old Trails and New Roads in South Dakota History features essays by 13 historians and other authors about many aspects of South Dakota’s history.

The book will be launched Thursday at the Dakota Conference on Augustana’s campus.

For more information or to register to attend, visit Center for Western Studies.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.