Brookings Public Library hosts family STEAM night

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the school year comes to an end, it is time to start looking at the best ways to avoid the summer slide.

“Summer slide is basically the slide in children’s skills both in reading and math that occurs in the summer,” said Katherine Eberline, children’s services coordinator. “You end the school year high, and then if you don’t do any educational activities, your abilities slide just like anything that you do. If you don’t practice, you get rusty.”

The Brookings Public Library is ready to help you through these long three months.

“It’s kind of great to highlight those educational activities that parents can just continue to keep doing to focus on that learning over all the summer months that are right around the corner.”

The library has been hosting family STEAM nights for ten years, with no plans to stop anytime soon.

“This evening, we have our family STEAM night, and for STEAM night we try to explore all different kinds of topics.”

The Brookings Public Library works hard to facilitate a love for learning in people of all ages.

“We’re there just to support kids and their families — people at all stages of their lives, not just you know when you’re kids and wanting to learn new things or be there for your educational resources, but your recreational you know, because obviously you think about books and kicking back and enjoying, but we just try to be that support system that’s there for the community to help engage you and help you grow as a person for your entire life.”

Science, technology, engineering, art and math are just some of the things you can expect Tuesday at Brookings Public Library for their family STEAM night.

