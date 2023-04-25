Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star

Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars" day.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carrie Fisher is set to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will be accepting the star on her behalf.

Fisher will be honored May 4. The day is known as the unofficial “Star Wars” day due to the phrase, “May the fourth be with you.”

Fisher had a diverse career as an Emmy Award-nominated television actress and novel author, but she was always best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Fisher’s star will be across the street from the star of her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher will join her “Star Wars” co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the Walk of Fame.

She died in 2016 at 60 years old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
Sioux Falls victim robbed, beaten with brass knuckles
Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
Nosebleeds Film Festival happening at Last Stop
Nosebleeds Film Festival happening at Last Stop
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Pierre Police Department investigating child death