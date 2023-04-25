City of Sioux Falls discusses future of aquatics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Summer is right around the corner and many people are waiting in anticipation for aquatic centers to open.

Last summer through fall The City of Sioux Falls held a series of public meetings to discuss the various aquatic centers throughout the city.

With the growing popularity of aquatics in Sioux Falls, Mike Patten, parks planning, and projects manager says community engagement is key in the planning process”

Swimming is extremely important to Sioux Falls; the community supports it. We’re wildly popular at all our locations and what stood out in the community engagement process was how popular swimming is to our community,” said Mike Patten, parks planning and projects manager.

He says the next step is looking for someone to take on the project.

“We just issued an RFP, a request for proposals to really entice qualified designers to do the system master planning for each one of the park facilities and ultimately create what we’re going to construct here in the future,” said Patten.

In addition to designers, the city is looking for staff during the busy season.

“We look to hire eighty-two full-time lifeguards for the summer. Some of those full-time positions might be shared by some part timers, so we are looking for anyone fifteen and older to come work for us,” said Jean Pearson, recreation program coordinator of aquatics.

Discussing a new incentive this year.

“We were very fortunate going into the 2023 season of getting a three percent increase in pay, so it is a very competitive wage for kids that are looking for a summer job,” said Pearson.

Sharing her excitement for the future.

“People are looking for swimming lessons, they are looking for swimming recreation and so knowing that there are some cool facilities on the horizon for the city of Sioux Falls is sure exciting,” said Pearson.

Aquatic centers in Sioux Falls will officially open on June 2nd weather permitting.

