Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CNN’s Harlow, Collins pay tribute to fired colleague Lemon

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins paid a brief tribute Tuesday to their former “CNN This Morning” co-host, Don Lemon, who was fired from the network the day before.

“We wish him the best,” Collins said. The three anchors had been working together on the revamped morning show since last November.

Lemon’s firing came after a series of missteps that included his suggestion in February that Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley was past her “prime.” He got into an onscreen argument last week with another GOP candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, over their interpretation of racial history.

Those are sore spots at CNN, where network head Chris Licht has been trying to get Republicans to set aside their suspicion of the network and appear for interviews.

Lemon was fired after anchoring the show on Monday. He criticized network management for not breaking the news to him in person, but CNN disputed that in a dueling tweet.

Harlow addressed the absence on Tuesday by reading a statement from Licht about Lemon. She said Lemon was her first friend at CNN when she joined the network 15 years ago.

“Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show,” she said. “We are so proud of the dedicated team that are working around the clock to bring you the news each morning. Our priority is you, the viewer. We’re grateful you welcomed us into your home this morning.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
Sioux Falls victim robbed, beaten with brass knuckles
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt
Dakota State University logo
Dakota State breaks fundraising record
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
The color-changing marshmallows have launched just in time for summer campfires.
Jet-Puffed launches color changing marshmallows