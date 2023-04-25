Coo can’t break through against St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cougar softball hosted St. Cloud State earlier today while both games fell in favor of the Huskies. Sioux Falls moves to 18-23 on the year and 9-13 in NSIC play.

GAME 1 – L, 6-3

Sioux Falls got on the board first when Kylie Madrid doubled to left field to bring in Megan Lawson.

The Huskies bounced back with one of their own in the second to tie the game. St. Cloud State took the lead in the third an ultimately went on to win 6-3 against the Cougars.

Lexie Swift and Rylie Jones led the Coo in game one as Swift went 3-for-4 and Jones 2-for-3 at the dish. Swift, Jones and Madrid held all three doubles for Sioux Falls in game one.

Kait Van Der Zwaag started in the circle for the Cougars today, throwing for 6.1 innings with one strike out.

GAME 2 – L, 7-1

The Huskies scored first in the top of the first before the Cougars matched it with a solo homerun off the bat of Van Der Zwaag.

Game two fell in favor of St. Cloud with a final score of 7-1.

Kennedy Thomas led the way for the Cougars in game two going 2-for-3 at the plate followed by Damaris Cuevas, Taryn Wagner and Van Der Zwaag each with hits of their own.

Hanna Cress started for the Coo in game two throwing for 3.2 innings before Thomas came in on relief to finish the fourth inning. The combined for two strikeouts and just two walks while facing 34 batters.

UP NEXT

The Cougars hit the road tomorrow to take on the Wildcats of Wayne State before returning home on Thursday to host SMSU in their final home matchup of the season. Sioux Falls will use their game on Thursday to shine light on Mental Health. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. with game two starting at 12:00 p.m.

