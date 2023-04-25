Avera Medical Minute
Dakota State breaks fundraising record

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the 2023 DSUnite fundraiser, Dakota State University raised over $500,000 for student scholarships.

That total funds raised far surpassed the original goal of $300,000. The annual event was held on April 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

In 2022, a record of $330,000 was raised at the DSUnite event.

Fundraising activities at the event included a silent auction, a ticket raffle, a live auction as well as ticket sales. A donor match of $100,000 helped bring the total funds raised to over half a million dollars.

“Being a part of DSUnite this year was an incredibly rewarding experience. It’s amazing to see the DSU community come together and demonstrate their unwavering support for the university and its students. Knowing that our contributions will directly benefit student scholarships and help shape future leaders in various fields fills me with pride. I am honored to be a part of such a compassionate and dedicated community,” said Jon Waldman, a 2004 and 2006 DSU graduate.

Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support at DSUnite.

“The astounding success of this year’s DSUnite is a powerful testament to the dedication and generosity of our community. This incredible event not only raises funds for student scholarships but also ignites a sense of unity, pride, and shared purpose among our alumni, friends, and partners. Together, we are making a tangible impact on the lives of our students, empowering them to pursue their passions and become the innovative leaders of tomorrow. I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support and commitment shown by everyone involved in DSUnite,” said Dr. Griffiths.

