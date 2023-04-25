Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Good Samaritan Society offers new CNA training program

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lidea Loera is a Certified Nursing Assistant at Good Samaritan Society. She passed her certification training through GSS’s program in October 2022 and has been working as a CNA ever since. She describes her work with the residents at the GSS Sioux Falls Village as “smiles on both ends.”

“The residents are great, they always make me laugh. They always have some story to tell about their day and it’s really fulfilling,” Loera said.

Rochelle Rindels is the Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services for GSS. She began her career in healthcare as a CNA and agrees that it is a highly valuable experience.

“Being a CNA allows you to build really a one-to-one relationship with that resident and their family members,” Rindels expressed. “It’s extremely rewarding to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries with them and become a part of a family.”

Becoming a certified CNA is now easier than ever. Good Samaritan’s original program has been shortened to an intensive three-week period where participants are paid full-time to complete a combination of classroom and skills-based training. Once they pass their CNA certification, participants receive a pay bump and begin working with residents full-time.

The program is aimed at high school graduates and career caregivers but is open to anyone. CNAs are needed “around the clock,” said Rindels, so working hours are flexible.

Loera said she felt supported during the CNA training process and can ask for help from her coworkers if she needs it. To those considering applying as a CNA, Loera says “it’s a really easy way to know if something like nursing is for you in the long-term or even if it’s just to help people as a summertime job.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
Sioux Falls victim robbed, beaten with brass knuckles
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Updated: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs Executive Order aimed at limiting need for Bachelor’s degree
CNA Training
CNA Training
Summer is right around the corner and many people are waiting in anticipation for aquatic...
City of Sioux Falls discusses future of aquatics
PROJECT BEGINS ON FORMER CITY PARKING LOT ON 12TH STREET
SiouxFalls.Business Report: One2 building and Perch Neighborhood Kitchen in the works