Good Samaritan Society offers new CNA training program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lidea Loera is a Certified Nursing Assistant at Good Samaritan Society. She passed her certification training through GSS’s program in October 2022 and has been working as a CNA ever since. She describes her work with the residents at the GSS Sioux Falls Village as “smiles on both ends.”

“The residents are great, they always make me laugh. They always have some story to tell about their day and it’s really fulfilling,” Loera said.

Rochelle Rindels is the Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services for GSS. She began her career in healthcare as a CNA and agrees that it is a highly valuable experience.

“Being a CNA allows you to build really a one-to-one relationship with that resident and their family members,” Rindels expressed. “It’s extremely rewarding to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries with them and become a part of a family.”

Becoming a certified CNA is now easier than ever. Good Samaritan’s original program has been shortened to an intensive three-week period where participants are paid full-time to complete a combination of classroom and skills-based training. Once they pass their CNA certification, participants receive a pay bump and begin working with residents full-time.

The program is aimed at high school graduates and career caregivers but is open to anyone. CNAs are needed “around the clock,” said Rindels, so working hours are flexible.

Loera said she felt supported during the CNA training process and can ask for help from her coworkers if she needs it. To those considering applying as a CNA, Loera says “it’s a really easy way to know if something like nursing is for you in the long-term or even if it’s just to help people as a summertime job.”

