Gymnastics essentially cut in Sioux Falls after tentative budget approval

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The anticipation has continued to mount, as gymnastics sat on the chopping block in front of the Sioux Falls School Board at Monday’s school board meeting. The school board approved the tentative budget which does not include gymnastics.

Parents and students pleaded one final time to keep the sport.

“When the moment comes for my future daughter to be able to participate in gymnastics, you bet the opportunity better be there for her and all the young women out there aspiring to be like the women they look up to,” A Lincoln High School Junior said.

This process has created anger and frustration for those in attendance tonight.

”I don’t think we’re the problem I think the problem is the people that are supposed to run the school district with honesty and integrity but instead are choosing the easy way and cutting a sport that means so much to me and all the other girls in it,” Jackie Erickson said, a Lincoln High School Freshman.

Participation is what the school board says brought this conversation to the table. The numbers show that there are less than 9 students participating at each school on average.

“After reviewing participation numbers locally and trends nationally. Reviewing equipment needs and projected participation for me I feel like the answer for the budget this year is to not continue to budget these funds,” Carley Reiter said, Vice President of the Sioux Falls School Board.

A counter to that provided by those in favor of gymnastics is the belief that club gymnastics in the area will help prep gymnastic numbers over time.

”Turns it from an activity to a sport, they have something to look forward to. The majority of my kids are high school gymnasts or are going to potentially be high school gymnasts. That’s what I’m fighting for, they need to have a program available to them,” Alicia Reiners said, the owner of Wings Gymnastics Academy.

”We as a district have done surveys in the past and we’ve had as many as 80 or 90 students state that they would participate, but when it comes to the day of signing up for the activity there are 40 or 50 students,” Cynthia Mickelson said, a Sioux Falls School Board member.

After all the testimony the time came in the meeting for approval, and following that decision, the room changed to tears and hugs.

“It just breaks my heart. One of my seniors, somebody that I raised as a gymnast from a baby at age seven is graduating high school this year and she luckily got to finish her out senior year. Another one that started at the same time is not going to get to finish out her senior year, and that’s really hard to see,” Reiners said.

The official budget does not get decided on until July 10th, but that portion of the budget process is more of a formality. which would likely be the official end to gymnastics for Sioux Falls schools.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.