Jet-Puffed launches color changing marshmallows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The color-changing marshmallows have launched just in time for summer campfires.

Using a “secret color changing ingredient,” the marshmallows change colors 10 seconds after heat activation. Blue marshmallows turn green and pink marshmallows turn orange.

This is the first time Jet-Puffed has ever utilized the ingredient. The marshmallows will be available for puchase in grocery stores nationwide until “the end of s’mores season” in September.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.