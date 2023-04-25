Avera Medical Minute
Jet-Puffed launches color changing marshmallows

The color-changing marshmallows have launched just in time for summer campfires.
The color-changing marshmallows have launched just in time for summer campfires.(Kraft Foods)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The color-changing marshmallows have launched just in time for summer campfires.

Using a “secret color changing ingredient,” the marshmallows change colors 10 seconds after heat activation. Blue marshmallows turn green and pink marshmallows turn orange.

This is the first time Jet-Puffed has ever utilized the ingredient. The marshmallows will be available for puchase in grocery stores nationwide until “the end of s’mores season” in September.

