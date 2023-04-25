Kirby Science Discovery Center hosts ‘Building Buddies’ traveling exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Friday, the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion will host a traveling exhibit while some spaces in the building undergo renovations.

“We are so grateful to host this new exhibit while two of our popular features are temporarily closed. The Building Buddies exhibit will be here through the summer and bring some new life to our building,” says Madelyn Grogan, director of education, programming and exhibits. “Even more exciting, though, is the work that will be taking place during that time in the Room to Grow exhibit to make way for a new immersive water experience and in the Wells Fargo CineDome to create the state-of-the-art Sweetman Planetarium.”

The Building Buddies exhibit will open on Friday on the fourth floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The space focuses on STEAM learning opportunities and includes elements meant to promote social interaction between visitors, fostering teamwork and sharing.

The exhibit tells the story of the Waltons, who are moving to the Washington Pavilion and need YOUR help! They have several projects to complete before their house is finished. Help Eva brighten up her bungalow by painting a wall, arranging flowers and laying a garden path. Lend Pipa a hand by laying tiles in the bathroom, tightening leaky pipes and installing new plants outside. Learn to build Winston a doghouse using all the right steps. And much more!

Preparation for new offerings

The Room to Grow exhibit will close on May 1 to create an immersive water experience. The exhibit will include features to help children learn about the phases of water. Work on the project is expected to be done by late June or early July.

The Wells Fargo CineDome will close May 1 for the installation of new planetarium technology and other renovations. The Sweetman Planetarium is expected to open late summer 2023.

“Late this summer we will again offer our educational films with drastically improved sound and picture quality. In addition, we are excited to add planetarium films and programming to our daily lineup. These additions will certainly create opportunities for new experiences in our theater,” adds Grogan.

For information about the traveling exhibit opening this week, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Buddies.

Information about the new Sweetman Planetarium can be found at WashingtonPavilion.org/Planetarium.

