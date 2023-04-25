Live: Noem in Sioux Falls to announce new apprenticeship funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visits Howe, Inc. in Sioux Falls Tuesday to announce more funding for workforce development to grow the number of apprentices.

According to Noem’s office, the funding will grow the number of apprentices by creating new programs and building out existing ones with grants directly to employers.

Noem is set to make the announcement at 11 a.m.

