Fonkert & Watson receive economic development awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced three major award winners at Tuesday’s conference for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Milbank earned Community of the Year, and Jesse Fonkert and Steve Watson were recipients of the Excellence in Economic Development Award.

“Together, we are making South Dakota the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family,” said Gov. Noem. “We have the strongest economy in America and the lowest unemployment rate of all time. Make no mistake – freedom generated these blessings. And the folks at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development certainly helped!”

Milbank finds success

The Community of the Year award honors a community that has made strides in economic development, community enhancement, job creation, and quality of life. Milbank is striving to create an environment of economic development success. The community has experienced multi-million-dollar growth from Valley Queen Cheese and Koch Center Senior Living. To accommodate future development, the community is in the planning stages of expanding their industrial park. Housing development is also a priority with three housing developments in the works with opportunities for both single and multi-family housing.

Milbank receives the Community of the Year award. (Governor's Office of Economic Development)

Excellence in Economic Development awards announced

Jesse Fonkert, president and CEO of Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, was recognized for his efforts in rebranding the former Lincoln and Minnehaha County Economic Development organizations into the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

Jesse Fonkert receives the Excellence in Economic Development award. (Governor's Office of Economic Development)

Steve Watson, development strategist with ISG, received recognition for leadership and mentorship provided through projects like the Infrastructure First Project for South Dakota.

Steve Watson receives the Excellence in Economic Development award. (Governor's Office of Economic Development)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.