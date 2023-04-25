New local beer will commemorate 20 years of downtown SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jenna Flatten grew up up a half hour from Sioux Falls in Colman, and said visiting the hub of the big city was not a priority whenever her family made a trip into South Dakota’s largest metropolitan area.

“You didn’t come downtown to do much,” Flatten said.

After attending Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Flatten moved to Portland, Oregon, a craft brewing mecca. A music major in college, she couldn’t help but hop into the hops industry, a labor of love that kept her in the Pacific Northwest for 12 years.

She moved back to Sioux Falls two months ago and discovered a downtown scene with a lot more buzz — five local brew pubs, including Severance Brewing, where she is the events and taproom coordinator. Or, as Severance calls her, the “Hoppiness Coordinator.”

“It really feels like I’ve moved to a new city that I get to explore, and having been in the craft beer scene out west, it’s really fun to see that starting to flourish and come together in my home state,” Flatten said.

The city’s riding of the nationwide local craft beer wave of the last decade-plus is one of many reasons for the revival of downtown Sioux Falls. Another is the Downtown SculptureWalk — that three-mile (round-trip) stretch of sculpture art that starts and ends at the Washington Pavilion and spans over a mile of both sides of Phillips Avenue and Main Street.

Severance Brewing is stationed near the very north end of the loop across the street from the entrance to Falls Park.

“The art walk is something that’s helped build downtown Sioux Falls, and I also think craft beer is something that’s kind of transforming the future of downtown Sioux Falls,” Flatten said. “Just being part of downtown Sioux Falls as a collective, it really just brings people together.”

All but one of the sculpture platforms have stood bare the last few days, as the 2022-23 works were removed and shipped out the last few days to make way for the 2023-24 sculptures.

It will be the 20th version of the exhibit, and the SculptureWalk’s leadership tapped Severance to make a beer to commemorate the milestone.

”We just though that having a beer is kind of a really nice way to celebrate anything,” said SculptureWalk board member Jim Mathis. “And celebrating on the 20th anniversary for a beer made especially for us just seemed like it was a match made in Heaven.”

‘Walk of Art,’ an apricot pale ale, will debut on Friday, May 5 — the same day as some of the 67 new sculptures. Severance will have it on tap, as will at least a couple of downtown restaurants.

“It combines the sweetness of apricot with the slight bitterness of a pale ale,” Severance sales manager Lindsay Perout said. “For people that like something a bit fruity, it offers that at the beginning, but it does have that little bit of bitterness at the end.”

Perout added that it’s a perfect beer for a “spring vibe,” when the weather is warming up and “you can just see everyone come to life, and they’re all just really excited. It’s just fantastic downtown (this time of year).”

The brewery is lobbying more establishments to carry it in order to get into the SculptureWalk spirit.

Perout moved to Sioux Falls a year ago and is a brewery business veteran, having bounced around the continent from Vancouver to Vermont and several other states in between. The SculptureWalk was one of the first elements of the city that caught the eye of Perout and her husband upon moving.

“I have become attached to a few of the sculptures, especially the animal ones. We’d give them names and create backstories,” Perout said, laughing. “I sound ridiculous now, but, no, really, it caught our attention and it was really fun to walk around and look at (the sculptures).”

The changing of the sculptures from one year to the next caught Perout off guard, but the fact a new batch will come in and give them more to explore has her excited.

“The biggest thing we’ve heard when people come to visit us is that they are just shocked by what downtown Sioux Falls has to offer,” Perout said. “We have five breweries downtown. We have a distillery. We have cocktail bars and restaurants. It’s amazing how all of it is just so walkable and there’s something for everybody. And it’s just such a friendly town.”

Mathis has lived in Sioux Falls for over 30 years and has been on the SculptureWalk board for the last 16 years. He remembers the days when things weren’t so friendly downtown, when few businesses wanted to operate there and families found the area unsafe to frequent after dark.

That started to change with events like the Washington Pavilion’s opening in 1999, bringing the kind of performing arts acts the city had never seen. A few years later, mayor Dave Munson and other city leaders decided to clean up and invest in Falls Park while making downtown more pedestrian-friendly by expanding curb space for bars and restaurants to build patios.

Part of that restructuring was the SculptureWalk, which opened in 2004 and is overseen by the Pavilion. The record 67 sculptures this year will push the number to 1,000 sculptures since the program began. Along with it have come a bevvy of bars and grilles and brew pubs.

“A SculptureWalk gives a lot of life and vibrancy to downtown, and it really just helps to pair really well with the great bars and restaurants and shops and everything,” Mathis said. “And it just makes it a whole experience, and it’s a whole lot more than just a sum of these parts. It really does come together to be a big thing.”

Along with the “Walk of Art” beer, the Sculpture Walk board has organized a reception for the artists of the sculptures on Friday, May 5. Their works were selected by a “blind jury” of “160 businesspeople and art enthusiasts” in the area, who poured over images of hundreds of sculptures.

The artists, and some of the above luminaries who chose their work, will then have a downtown “pub crawl” as they take the SculptureWalk and stop in for drinks along the way.

Fittingly, the pub crawl will start at Severance, who Mathis said was the first brewery to “raise its hand” and go all-in on making the SculptureWalk beer after all five downtown establishments were contacted.

“We’re a good place to start,” Perout said. “We’ll take you when your feet and the taste buds are still fresh.”

