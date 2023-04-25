Nosebleeds Film Festival happening at Last Stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nosebleeds Film Festival Director Zeke Hanson and Artistic Director Samuel Hanson joined Dakota News Now to discuss the event happening Friday at Last Stop CD Shop in Sioux Falls.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and features a coffee hour popup with Daylily Coffee, followed by a filmmaker discussion with DSU students and an hour of short films.

