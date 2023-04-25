Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nosebleeds Film Festival happening at Last Stop

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nosebleeds Film Festival Director Zeke Hanson and Artistic Director Samuel Hanson joined Dakota News Now to discuss the event happening Friday at Last Stop CD Shop in Sioux Falls.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and features a coffee hour popup with Daylily Coffee, followed by a filmmaker discussion with DSU students and an hour of short films.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
Sioux Falls victim robbed, beaten with brass knuckles
Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Live: Noem in Sioux Falls to announce new apprenticeship funding
The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Pierre Police Department investigating child death
South Dakota Trade logo
South Dakota Trade partnership formed to expand exports
Macaluso making a mark at Dakota State