Pierre Police Department investigating child death

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last week.

Captain Bryan Walz with the Pierre Police Department confirmed the investigation Monday. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Walz says details about what happened are limited for release.

The investigation started with a call for service on Wednesday, April 19th. Officers were called around 4:30 pm to the 200 block of South Tyler Avenue in regards to the investigation. No further information was released.

