SiouxFalls.Business Report: One2 building and Perch Neighborhood Kitchen in the works

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business visited Dakota News Now to discuss a seven-story building to be constructed on 12th Street and a historic grocery building transforming into a breakfast and lunch restaurant with familiar owners.

A new seven-story building called the One2 is going to start construction on a former city parking lot in the area of 12th Street between First and Second Ave.

The building will house mostly studio - three-bedroom apartments, but there will be some first-floor space that could be a bar, restaurant, retail or other commercial space.

That’s one of multiple properties where the city is trying to attract redevelopment.

The most high profile, a new parking ramp that can support additional development, hasn’t drawn any formal proposals yet, but developers have been in conversations about it.

Another property on E. 8th Street behind 8th and Railroad Center is being pursued by an Iowa developer looking to do four buildings — a mix of offices and apartments.

In both cases, the environment for construction and financing is making things more challenging than two years ago, so city officials say they’re being patient as they wait for the right projects to come together.

The One2 will be under construction for about a year and a half, opening in 2025.

Perch Neighborhood Kitchen

A historic former grocery building in the area of 9th and Grange is going to become Perch, a breakfast and lunch restaurant from the owners of Bread & Circus and Pizza Cheeks. It will be a locally-sourced menu offering a mix of sweet and savory brunch foods with a small menu of salads and sandwiches, plus grab-and-go options.

This is a small space with seating for only a couple dozen people inside, so they’re also doing an outdoor bar for waiting and having coffee or other drinks.

The hope is to open Perch this summer.

You can stay up to date with the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.