Slowly Warming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see a good amount of sunshine, especially in northern and eastern parts of the region today. Out to the southwest, there’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles and showers. Highs will be in the 50s around most of the region. The wind will be coming in out of mainly the east and will start to pick up this afternoon.

Tomorrow is looking like a fantastic day around the region! Highs will be in the 60s for most of us, but we’ll bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, especially up north and out west. That slight chance of rain will continue into Thursday with highs back in the 60s. That’s ahead of a pretty good chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. That will bring some cooler air in and knock highs on Friday into the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we should see some more sunshine and some warmer temperatures. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s. It does look like we’ll warm into the 60s for highs by the middle of next week!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.